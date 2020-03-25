e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Flipkart to resume e-commerce sales of essential products

Flipkart to resume e-commerce sales of essential products

Bengaluru-based Flipkart halted all shopping on its website and mobile app early on Wednesday, only hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 19:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi/Bengaluru
Announcing Flipkart’s partial resumption in services, a statement from Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the decision was made after it had been assured safe passage for its supplies and delivery workers by law enforcement authorities.
Announcing Flipkart’s partial resumption in services, a statement from Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the decision was made after it had been assured safe passage for its supplies and delivery workers by law enforcement authorities.(REUTERS)
         

Walmart Inc’s Flipkart will resume e-commerce services for essential products after receiving federal and state government assurances on the safety of its delivery staff and a hassle-free supply chain.

Bengaluru-based Flipkart halted all shopping on its website and mobile app early on Wednesday, only hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Though people worldwide have increasingly turned to online retailers to buy household goods, food and medicine as the crisis has deepened, there was confusion over Indian authorities’ mixed messages on e-commerce.

The confusion extended to some of those enforcing India’s lockdown, with reports of some deliveries being halted by police officers.

Announcing Flipkart’s partial resumption in services, a statement from Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the decision was made after it had been assured safe passage for its supplies and delivery workers by law enforcement authorities.

“(We) are resuming our grocery and essentials services later today,” Krishnamurthy said. The Flipkart Group also owns fashion portal Myntra and digital payments business PhonePe.

Amazon.com’s Indian business, Flipkart’s main rival, announced on Tuesday that it was limiting its services to the sale and delivery of essential products. On Wednesday, its Pantry grocery service was unavailable in several cities and orders for most other food or household items showed delivery dates stretching well beyond the first week of April.

Healthcare platform Medlife was among those that encountered delivery difficulties after the national lockdown.

One delivery worker was baton-charged by police officers as they tried to disperse people in a New Delhi neighbourhood and at least three others have been prevented from getting products to customers, said Chief Executive Ananth Narayanan.

“You have to enforce the lockdown with empathy, I don’t think you need to be brutal,” Narayanan said. “When somebody gets beaten up it’s very difficult to get other people to come to work.”

Alibaba-backed online grocer BigBasket said its services had also been affected.

“We are working with the local authorities for the passes and permits that allow movement of personnel and vehicles,” BigBasket said in a statement.

The company also said it was booked for the next seven days in almost all the cities in which it operates.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of SoftBank-backed Grofers, said the online grocer had a backlog of about 400,000 orders owing to “hiccups in our operations” over the past few days.

Grofers was working with local authorities to resume operations and will soon start accepting new orders, he added.

tags
top news
5 more coronavirus cases in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal; follows up with a request
5 more coronavirus cases in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal; follows up with a request
Coronavirus LIVE update: India bans export of drug tested for Covid-19 cure
Coronavirus LIVE update: India bans export of drug tested for Covid-19 cure
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
Netflix giving away free passes due to Covid-19? No, it’s a scam.
Netflix giving away free passes due to Covid-19? No, it’s a scam.
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news