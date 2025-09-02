Flood alert in Jammu as heavy rainfall increases water level in rivers

A flood alert has been issued for Jammu as continuous heavy rainfall has raised the water level of the rivers in the region. People look on as the river Tawi flows above the danger level following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, at Gorkha Nagar in Jammu on Tuesday.(ANI)

According to officials, the water level of the River Chenab has increased after water was discharged from the BHEP reservoir.

“The public is advised NOT to venture near river banks and adjoining areas of other nallas. Safety first, please stay alert & cautious,” the officials said.

The regional meteorological office predicted moderate to heavy rain on September 2 and September 3 across most parts of the Jammu division. All government and private schools in Jammu and Kashmir were closed today.

"There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi and moderate to heavy rainfall over Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, and Kishtwar in Jammu region and Anantnag and Kulgam in south Kashmir mainly towards late night of September 2 or early morning of September 3 till late afternoon," a Met office spokesperson told PTI earlier.

According to PTI, heavy rain has triggered land subsidence in Samba district, endangering homes in a hamlet and forcing authorities to evacuate families to safer places.

"Due to the floods triggered by heavy rain over the past few days in Samba, cracks have appeared in roads and houses near Jamoda village," an official said.

More than 130 people have been killed and 33 have gone missing in cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi, and Ramban districts since August 14. The dead also include 34 pilgrims who were hit by a landslide en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on August 26.

Record rainfall on August 26-27 also caused flash floods in low-lying parts of Jammu and adjoining plains, causing significant damage topublic and private property.