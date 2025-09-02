Amit Shah visits flood-hit areas of Jammu, reviews relief efforts

Union home minister Amit Shah, on Monday, visited Jammu and inspected the rain, flood, and landslide-affected areas of Jammu division and took stock of the damages caused by the natural calamity. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with J&K LG Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chairs a meeting to review the recent flood situation in Jammu. (PTI)

Shah also met the flood-affected people in Mangu Chak village, Jammu.

He inspected the Tawi Bridge at Bikram Chowk, the Shiv Temple, and homes damaged by floods in Jammu.

After the visit, Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the latest situation.

LG Manoj Sinha, chief minister Omar Abdullah, senior officers of the central and UT Government attended the meeting.

The home minister expressed grief over the loss of lives in the recent incidents.

Shah said that in this hour of crisis, from the very first day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the lieutenant governor and chief minister of the UT and the Government of India has put in all its strength in the rescue efforts. Shah said, “The union territory and all agencies together have significantly reduced potential damage, and through coordinated efforts, we have successfully saved many lives.”

Shah said that a critical analysis of all early warning apps (EWAs), their accuracy, and their reach to the grassroots level was necessary.

He emphasized that improving our systems through critical analysis is the only way to move toward a zero-casualty approach.

He highlighted the need for a critical review of the GLOF early warning system.

The Union Home Minister said that the meteorological department and NDMA should jointly study the relationship between the tendencies leading to cloudbursts and moisture content in clouds, identify causes, and establish an early warning system. He stressed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) must take steps in this direction by leveraging data analytics and AI. He also mentioned that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) should arrange for additional rations, and a decision on offline ration delivery could be made after assessing connectivity in 10 days.

Shah said that advanced survey teams from the Ministry of Home Affairs would assess the damage, and further assistance would be provided. He announced that a meeting of relevant departments from the Central Government and the Union Territory administration, along with the Union Home Secretary, would be held within 1-2 days. The Union Home Minister directed that teams from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Territory government should prioritize damage assessment. He emphasized that the Health and Water Departments must proactively focus on water supply and health services. He further stressed that medical units from the Army, Central Armed Police Forces, and Air Force should also provide support.

He said that since Jammu and Kashmir was prone to natural calamities, therefore, an amount of Rs. 209 crore for State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) was allocated to the UT as Centre share, due to which relief work has started.

He said that timely warnings by the Central Government and Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (UTDMA) helped in minimizing the loss of lives. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Union Territory Disaster Response Force (UTDRF), Other Response Teams, all were on alert and helicopters were also on standby. He said that we had also informed everyone about the mobilization of the Army and the NDRF.

Shah said that private property of people has been damaged and assistance under SDRF for damaged houses was being assessed and will be disbursed in the shortest possible time.

He added that multiple roads have been damaged and repair and restoration work has started.

“Traffic movement has started on most of the roads and relief has also started arriving, wherever needed. More than 80 percent electricity supply has been restored in affected areas, people have started receiving pure drinking water and health facilities are running smoothly. Infrastructure of critical sectors has been affected and its temporary restoration is underway at war footing. The damages are being assessed by the UT government and all possible assistance will be provided,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of all the agencies and said that the UT government carried out the successful rescue operation very quickly and efficiently.

More than 5000 people have been evacuated to safer places as a precaution. 17 teams of the NDRF and 23 Army columns, helicopters from Indian Air Force, UTDRF, J&K Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel are still engaged in the entire operation and helping people,” he said.

Health facilities and food arrangements have been made in relief camps by the UT government and the situation will return to normal very soon.

He assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that in this hour of crisis, the Government of India was standing by their side.

He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government stands firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, providing prompt relief, financial assistance, and technical support to facilitate recovery and reconstruction, while ensuring the safety and well-being of affected communities.

On the directions of Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs), each for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to assess damage caused by heavy rainfall, flood, flash flood, cloudburst and landslides. These IMCT would make on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works carried out by the state government.

These central teams will visit early next week the flood/ landslide-affected districts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, which have been severely affected by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and incidents of flash flood, cloudburst and landslides, during the current monsoon season.

An IMCT, and a multi-sectoral team have already visited Himachal Pradesh.

Reviews J&K’s security scenario

Shah, on Monday, reviewed the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated BJP government’s zero tolerance policy against terrorism.

While reviewing the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir at a high-level meeting here, Shah appreciated the efforts of the UT administration and security agencies for conducting Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025 peacefully. He emphasized on the zero tolerance policy against terrorism. He instructed all security agencies to remain alert and operate in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah appreciated the pivotal role played by all the security forces in relief and rescue work in the recent flash floods of J&K which has helped in saving many lives. He assured full support of CAPFs in managing the natural calamities in J&K.