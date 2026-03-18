‘Fly to India for free’: With Taj Mahal in ad, US unveils $2,600 exit bonus for illegal immigrants to self-deport

"You can go home with a fresh start! Receive a FREE flight home and a USD 2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport," DHS said in a post on X.

To promote its self-deportation plan aimed at illegal immigrants in the US, the department shared visuals featuring the Taj Mahal and major landmarks from Colombia and China.

The initiative, named Project Homecoming, began in May last year after the start of US President Donald Trump’s second term.

The US department of homeland security has announced free flights and an exit bonus of USD 2,600 for illegal immigrants , including those from India, to return to their home countries. In a social media post promoting the move, the department used images of the Taj Mahal along with prominent landmarks from Colombia and China.

The department has asked migrants to use the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app to start the process. Through the app, they can register their intention to leave, provide their details, and get information about travel help and the financial support available under the scheme.

According to DHS, more than 2.2 million illegal immigrants have used the programme since it started in January 2025.

The cost of deportation The cost of forcibly deporting one person currently stands at USD 18,245.

DHS said that offering a USD 2,600 payment reduces the cost of one voluntary departure through the CBP Home app to about USD 5,100, saving more than USD 13,000 per person for taxpayers.

The programme allows migrants to “return home as regular travellers without arrest, detention, or restraints. It's a safe, orderly alternative that provides assistance and flexibility, not fear”, according to the website.

When the scheme was introduced in May last year, DHS offered a USD 1,000 exit payment. This was raised to USD 3,000 during December if migrants chose to leave before the new year.

The payment was later set at USD 2,600 in January this year.

Netizens react to DHS’ post Social media users responded with sarcasm and memes to the department’s post on X. Some also criticised the use of public money for the scheme.

One user wrote, “Can US citizens get $2,600 instead?”, while another said, “What amazing use of taxpayer dollars”.

“Can you send me some cash for being a legal, employed, natural-born citizen who contributes to society?” a third user asked. Another wrote, “This is what happens when u let internet trolls run federal agencies.”

With inputs from agencies