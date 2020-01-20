e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Fog delays 14 Delhi-bound trains by one to five hours

Jan 20, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Seventeen Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
At least 14 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to five hours due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Monday.

According to the Northern railway, the Goa-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vasco Garib Rath was delayed by five hours and 30 minutes followed by the Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail and Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanth Express by fours hours and 30 minutes.

The Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was running behind schedule by four hours and 15 minutes, while the Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express and Yashwantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express were delayed by the hours and 15 minutes.

The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express were also late by two hours and 30 minutes.

On Sunday, 17 Delhi-bound trains were delayed.

