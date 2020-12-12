Fog disrupts train schedules, many cancelled till Jan 31. Full list here

india

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 14:43 IST

As dense fog enveloped several parts of the country, many trains were cancelled and timings for a few changed till January 1, Indian Railways announced.

“Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, several trains have been cancelled from December 16 to January 1,” North eastern railway CPRO Pankaj Kumar told Hindustan.

Here is a list of trains cancelled:

Train number 02571 - Gorakhpur- Anand Vihar terminus will be cancelled on all Wednesday and Sundays between December 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30, January 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, and 31.

Train number 02572 - Anad Vihar terminus- Gorakhpur will be cancelled on all Mondays and Thursdays between December 17, 21, 24, 28, 31 and January 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28.

These trains are partially cancelled:

Train number 05004 - Gorakhpur- Kanpur Anwarganj will be partially cancelled from Prayagraj Rambagh to Kanpur between December 16 and January 31.

Train number 05003 - Kanpur Anwarganj- Gorakhpur will be partially cancelled from Anwarganj to Prayagraj Rambagh between December 16 and January 31.

Trains affected due to farmers’ protests:

Train number 05212 - Amritsar- Darbhanga, scheduled to depart from Amritsar on December 13, stands cancelled.

Train number 04652 - scheduled to depart from Amritsar, will depart from Amritsar-Jayanagar Ambala. It stands partially cancelled between Amritsar- Ambala.

Train number 04651- scheduled to depart from Jayanagar will be run to Jayanagar - Amritsar Ambala. It stands partially cancelled between Amritsar- Ambala.