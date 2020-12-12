e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fog disrupts train schedules, many cancelled till Jan 31. Full list here

Fog disrupts train schedules, many cancelled till Jan 31. Full list here

“Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, several trains have been cancelled from December 16 to January 1,” North eastern railway CPRO Pankaj Kumar said.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 14:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Many trains were cancelled and timings for a few changed till January 1, Indian Railways announced.
Many trains were cancelled and timings for a few changed till January 1, Indian Railways announced.(Sameer Sehgal/Representational Photo)
         

As dense fog enveloped several parts of the country, many trains were cancelled and timings for a few changed till January 1, Indian Railways announced.

“Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, several trains have been cancelled from December 16 to January 1,” North eastern railway CPRO Pankaj Kumar told Hindustan.

Here is a list of trains cancelled:

Train number 02571 - Gorakhpur- Anand Vihar terminus will be cancelled on all Wednesday and Sundays between December 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30, January 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, and 31.

Train number 02572 - Anad Vihar terminus- Gorakhpur will be cancelled on all Mondays and Thursdays between December 17, 21, 24, 28, 31 and January 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28.

These trains are partially cancelled:

Train number 05004 - Gorakhpur- Kanpur Anwarganj will be partially cancelled from Prayagraj Rambagh to Kanpur between December 16 and January 31.

Train number 05003 - Kanpur Anwarganj- Gorakhpur will be partially cancelled from Anwarganj to Prayagraj Rambagh between December 16 and January 31.

Trains affected due to farmers’ protests:

Train number 05212 - Amritsar- Darbhanga, scheduled to depart from Amritsar on December 13, stands cancelled.

Train number 04652 - scheduled to depart from Amritsar, will depart from Amritsar-Jayanagar Ambala. It stands partially cancelled between Amritsar- Ambala.

Train number 04651- scheduled to depart from Jayanagar will be run to Jayanagar - Amritsar Ambala. It stands partially cancelled between Amritsar- Ambala.

tags
top news
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam
AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
‘Shakti act’: Maharashtra’s new bill on sexual crimes to have death penalty, hefty fines
‘Shakti act’: Maharashtra’s new bill on sexual crimes to have death penalty, hefty fines
Only officer to serve in Army, Navy, Airforce, turns 100
Only officer to serve in Army, Navy, Airforce, turns 100
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In