For 11 months, Anupam Kher was without a team at FTII; now there is team without a head

For more than 11 months during Anupam Kher’s tenure as Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) society chairman, he was without a team as the government did not nominate other members of the society, which in turn could not constitute the governing council and the academic council.

When the FTII finally got a team with the appointment of film producer BP Singh as vice-chairman; Raju Hirani, director; Mahesh Aney, cinematographer and others as non-official members of the governing council, it is now without a head post Kher’s resignation.

Kher, a veteran Bollywood personality, on Wednesday resigned as chairman of FTII society citing international commitments. Cutting short his three-year tenure after serving for a year, Kher will now get busy shooting for HBO series, New Amsterdam.

It was in September that the information and broadcasting ministry nominated 12 non-official members of FTII society, which in turn constituted two key bodies responsible for decision making - the governing council (GC) and the academic council (AC).

In the past, on most occasions, the government had appointed FTII chairman and society members at the same time. The members appointed by I&B ministry are all ‘non-official’ members.

As the two crucial councils could not meet for more than a year because the team members were not decided on, most decisions including dealing with ongoing students protest at the campus were being taken by director of FTII, Bhupendra Kainthola.

The decision to constitute the GC and AC was taken in a meeting chaired by Kher at Mumbai on Tuesday. At the Tuesday’s meeting, actor-director Satish Kaushik was selected as vice-president of FTII society while film producer BP Singh was appointed as vice-chairman of GC and chairman of AC.

The FTII society, governing council and academic council will now have to function without a chairman who is responsible for providing vision to the premier institute.

“Even as Anupam Kher resigned as FTII chairman, the society, governing council and academic council will remain intact. The government will only have to appoint a new head for the institute,” said Bhupendra Kainthola, FTII director, holding the post normally reserved for bureaucrats.

Kainthola said as FTII chairman, Kher visited the campus several times and had an “empathetic ear” for the concerns and issues of the institute.

“On Tuesday, he presided over the first-ever meeting of FTII’s standing finance committee, society and governing council in Mumbai and also approved the new academic council. With this, the functional architecture of FTII, the country’s premier film education centre, is now in place,” Kainthola said.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 10:02 IST