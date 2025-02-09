‘For 2 years, Biren Singh instigated division’: Rahul Gandhi on Manipur CM's resignation

Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reacted to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh resigning from his post amid violence in the north-eastern state. Rahul Gandhi and Biren Singh

“For nearly two years, BJP's CM Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur. PM Modi allowed him to continue despite the violence, loss of life, and the destruction of the idea of India in Manipur. The resignation of CM Biren Singh shows that mounting public pressure, the SC investigation and the no-confidence motion by the Congress have forced a reckoning,” Gandhi posted on X.

“But the most urgent priority is to restore peace in the state, and work to heal the wounds of the people of Manipur. PM Modi must visit Manipur at once, listen to the people and finally explain his plan to bring back normalcy,” the Congress MP added.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal posted,"Since May 2023, it was clear to the entire world that N. Biren Singh’s position as Manipur CM was untenable. It was also evident that he was unfit to remain in his post, yet the Central Government continued to shield him despite growing demands for his removal."

“For over 20 months, he fueled chaos, exacerbating the civil war-like situation in Manipur. His inaction and active role in instigating violence cost many precious lives—lives that could have been saved had he been removed earlier. The irrefutable audio clips exposing his role in inciting violence, and the Congress party’s no-confidence motion against his government, finally forced him to resign,” he added.

“We hope this marks the first step towards ending the horrific nightmare that Manipur has endured,” Venugopal said.

ALSO READ: Armed miscreants loot 11 firearms from Manipur post; one apprehended

Singh submitted his resignation to governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla a day before the Manipur assembly budget session.

"My sincere request to the central government through your good office is to continue with the same. I take the opportunity to enumerate the most important ones of them ... To maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years," the letter added," his resignation letter read.

Singh resigned two years after violence erupted in Manipur

Biren Singh stepped down as Manipur CM two years after ethnic violence erupted in the state.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

The violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur high court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.