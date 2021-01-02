e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / For Mahatma Gandhi patriotism and Hinduism were not separate: Bhagwat

For Mahatma Gandhi patriotism and Hinduism were not separate: Bhagwat

Referring to Gandhi’s emphasis on Swaraj, or self-rule, Bhagwat said that for Gandhi the struggle for Swaraj was not only about replacing the rulers but the reconstruction of society based on civilisational values.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 02:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during the inauguration of ‘Kesari Media Studies and Research Center’, in Kozhikode.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during the inauguration of ‘Kesari Media Studies and Research Center’, in Kozhikode.(PTI)
         

Patriotism and Hinduism were not separate from each other for the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said at a book launch on Friday.

Speaking at Rajghat during the launch of Making of a Hindu Patriot: Background of Gandhiji’s Hind Swaraj, by JK Bajaj and MD Srinivas, Bhagwat said: “Gandhi ji has said my patriotism comes from my dharma. If you are a Hindu, then it is natural that you are a patriot.”

In the book, the authors have quoted Gandhi having written to Leo Tolstoy, “…My patriotism is patent enough, my love for India is ever growing but it is derived from my religion and is therefore in no sense exclusive.”

Bhagwat also stressed that Hinduism believes in the existence of unity. “Difference does not mean separatism,” he said, and quoted Gandhi as having said that his religion takes all other religions along.

Referring to Gandhi’s emphasis on Swaraj, or self-rule, Bhagwat said that for Gandhi the struggle for Swaraj was not only about replacing the rulers but the reconstruction of society based on civilisational values.

“A country is more than just land but when we say rashtra (nation) it means everything including the forest, the rivers and all living beings. You cannot understand what Swaraj is, till you understand swadharma,” he said.

Bhagwat also refuted the charge levelled by critics that the Sangh was trying to appropriate Gandhi. He said such personalities cannot be appropriated by anyone.

Even as the RSS has steadfastly distanced itself from Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, those critical of the Sangh allege that Godse’s Hindu Mahasabha was inspired by the RSS. The Sangh was banned for the first time after the assassination, but the ban was revoked in July 1949.

tags
top news
Dry run today to test systems
Dry run today to test systems
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Pandemic blues: Man gets pay cut, son robs to pay school fees
Pandemic blues: Man gets pay cut, son robs to pay school fees
Covid update: Pan-India vaccine dry run today; Oxford vaccine use in India
Covid update: Pan-India vaccine dry run today; Oxford vaccine use in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In