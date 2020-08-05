e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP

For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP

Ruling party and opposition leaders went saffron to mark Ram temple event in MP

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
MP Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters illuminated to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Wednesday.
MP Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters illuminated to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
         

The saffron hue cut across party lines in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday with both the ruling party and opposition leaders embracing the colour to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, discharged earlier in the day from a Bhopal hospital after getting cured of Covid-19, turned up in saffron clothes before the media and so did state Congress president Kamal Nath on his social media page.

Several other leaders including ministers posted their profile photos either in saffron clothes or posted a picture of Lord Ram in place of their profile photos. On the occasion, the state headquarters of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress parties were both illuminated.

Talking to media persons after he was discharged, Chouhan said PM Narendra Modi was a once-in-five-centuries leader since it was under his leadership that the Central government made forceful pleas before the Supreme Court and the latter ruled in favour of the temple.

“We have seen leaders of decades and a century but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader of five centuries as one of the most contentious issues in the country was resolved amicably,” Chouhan said.

Also Read: Gorakhpur celebrates Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony with diyas, colours, bhajans

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Laying of foundation stone for the magnificent temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is a moment of amazing joy and glory for every Indian. Please come together to celebrate the occasion by lighting lamps at our homes and make this historical moment lasting forever.”

State Congress president Kamal Nath, who recited Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday said, “I welcome the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. People in the country had been waiting for and expecting this for a long time. The construction of Ram temple is taking place with consent of every Indian and this is possible in India only.”

Also Read: ‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh stuck to his stand and said, “Laying of foundation stone for god Ramlala temple in Ayodhya is taking place in violation of the established norms of astrology. I pray to the god to forgive us and grant blessings for construction of the temple without any obstruction.”

People across the state celebrated the occasion reciting Sundarkand in temples, greeting one another. Special worship and prayers were organised at Mahakal temple in Ujjain and other temples in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Indore and other districts. Fireworks were organised in Bhopal and people danced while beating drums, as per reports from various parts of the state.

tags
top news
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In