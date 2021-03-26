IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / For ‘special welcome’ in Dhaka, Modi thanks Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
PM Modi with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka airport (twitter.com/narendramodi)
PM Modi with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka airport (twitter.com/narendramodi)
india news

For ‘special welcome’ in Dhaka, Modi thanks Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally received by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at the Dhaka airport on Friday morning. PM Modi’s two-day visit to Bangladesh is his first foreign visit since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina for personally receiving him at the Dhaka airport on his arrival in the country on a two-day visit.

“Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport. This visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations,” PM Modi tweeted, sharing a photo of the Bangladesh Prime Minister welcoming him at the airport.


The Prime Minister also tweeted the message in Bengali, a language shared between the two countries. In India, Bengali is spoken in the state of West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh, while it is the official language of India’s neighbour in the east.


The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also tweeted images of PM Modi’s arrival in Dhaka. “A special visit begins with a special gesture. PM Sheikh Hasina welcomes PM @narendramodi at Dhaka airport,” the PMO tweeted.


The visit to Bangladesh is PM Modi’s first foreign visit since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He was initially scheduled to visit the country last March, but had to postpone his programme due to the rapidly spreading disease. The current visit comes on the invitation extended by PM Sheikh Hasina to participate in Bangladesh’s National Day celebrations.


National Day, or the Independence Day of Bangladesh, is celebrated annually on March 26. It was on this date in 1971 that East Pakistan, as the country was then called, declared its “independence” from Pakistan. Bangladesh was recognised in 1972, months after formally getting independence from Pakistan, following the Indo-Pak war of December 1971.

Last year’s National Day celebrations would have also commemorated the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is also known as Bangladesh’s “Father of the Nation.” Rahman was the country’s first President and later became Prime Minister but was assassinated in 1975. PM Sheikh Hasina is his daughter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

The aircraft, which has call sign AI1 or Air India One, departed from Delhi around 8 am and landed at the Dhaka airport around 10.30 am on Friday (ANI Photo)
The aircraft, which has call sign AI1 or Air India One, departed from Delhi around 8 am and landed at the Dhaka airport around 10.30 am on Friday (ANI Photo)
india news

Bangladesh visit: PM Modi uses new VVIP aircraft for first time on foreign trip

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • The B777 aircraft, which has registration number VT-ALW, was delivered by Boeing to the Indian government in October last year
READ FULL STORY
PM Modi embarks on two-day visit to Bangladesh
news

PM Modi embarks on two-day visit to Bangladesh: All you need to know

PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:42 AM IST
VIEW VIDEO
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the "Dandi March", or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the "Dandi March", or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

PM Modi begins 2-day visit to Bangladesh from today

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:35 AM IST
The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Hasina to participate in the neighbouring country’s National Day celebrations on March 26.
READ FULL STORY
Modi said he will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26-27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Hasina, and looks forward to his participation at the Bangladesh National Day celebrations on Friday.(HT Photo/Mohd Zakir)
Modi said he will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26-27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Hasina, and looks forward to his participation at the Bangladesh National Day celebrations on Friday.(HT Photo/Mohd Zakir)
india news

Happy my 1st foreign visit after Covid onset is to friendly Bangladesh: PM Modi

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:56 PM IST
In his departure statement, he said, "I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties."
READ FULL STORY
Modi would be received by Hasina at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday morning.(HT Photo/Mohd Zakir)
Modi would be received by Hasina at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday morning.(HT Photo/Mohd Zakir)
india news

Bangladesh redecorates 2 Hindu temples for PM Modi’s visit

PTI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:49 PM IST
In his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Modi will visit Bangladesh from March 26 to 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP