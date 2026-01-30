For the success of PM Modi’s scheme, says BJP MLA who blocked minister’s convoy

KANPUR/JHANSI/LUCKNOW: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Brijbhushan Singh Rajput and his supporters on Friday blocked the convoy of the state’s jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Mahoba district’s Sagar-Kanpur highway to draw his attention to alleged lapses in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the failure to restore roads after laying pipelines. MLA Brijbhushan Singh Rajput (Left) led the protest to draw the minister Swatantra Dev Singh’s (Right) attention to problems being faced by people (Videograb)

The incident took place when the minister was returning from an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) event at Ramshree Mahavidyalaya. Rajput, the Charkhari MLA, accompanied by gram pradhans and supporters, parked several SUVs across the highway, bringing the convoy to a standstill and causing significant traffic disruption.

The standoff escalated as Rajput’s supporters raised slogans and briefly scuffled with security personnel attempting to clear the route. Witnesses reported a heated argument between the two leaders before they sat together in the minister’s vehicle to discuss the grievances.

“This is not the way to discuss problems. Tell me the villages where there is a problem. I am ready to go to all 40 villages. I will suspend the officials concerned if I find bad roads or water not reaching the villages,” Singh was heard telling the MLA.

Rajput later told reporters that he was compelled to take the step to ensure the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘Har Ghar Nal’ (tap water to every household) scheme. He alleged that roads had remained dug up for years and that leakages in tanks and pipelines had prevented water from reaching many households.

According to the MLA, the minister has sought 20 days to address the complaints.

Following the highway confrontation, both leaders proceeded to the Mahoba collectorate for a meeting with the district magistrate and senior officials. While the meeting lasted over an hour, details of the discussion were not disclosed.

Access to the complex for media and supporters was restricted amid heavy police deployment.

Mahoba superintendent of police (SP) Prabal Pratap Singh downplayed the friction. “Both leaders are from the same party. They had some issues which were discussed among themselves. There is no law and order situation,” he said.

BJP state general secretary Govind Narain Shukla said the villagers’ complaints would be addressed. However, the opposition seized the opportunity to criticise the ruling party. Congress leader Deepak Singh said the incident “shows that there was discontentment within the BJP.”

While the Jal Jeevan Mission is a key focus of the state government, local residents in Mahoba have repeatedly complained about irregular water supply and incomplete road restoration—issues that were central to Friday’s standoff.