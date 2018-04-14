 Foreign Consulate officer molested in Kolkata | india news | Hindustan Times
Foreign Consulate officer molested in Kolkata

Police said the man was arrested on Thursday and is currently in judicial custody.

india Updated: Apr 14, 2018 14:56 IST
Police ran a check of the CCTV footage and identified the man.
Police ran a check of the CCTV footage and identified the man.(AFP File Photo)

A senior official of a foreign Consulate office here was allegedly molested by a man in its vicinity, police said on Saturday.

The middle-aged woman complained to the Shakespeare Sarani police station that she was molested by a man while she was walking on the street on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner (crime) Praveen Tripathi said.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, police ran a check of the CCTV footage and the man was identified as Rohit Agarwal, a third year commerce student of a college in south Kolkata.

He was arrested on Thursday and is currently in judicial custody, Tripathi said.

