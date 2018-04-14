Foreign Consulate officer molested in Kolkata

A senior official of a foreign Consulate office here was allegedly molested by a man in its vicinity, police said on Saturday.

The middle-aged woman complained to the Shakespeare Sarani police station that she was molested by a man while she was walking on the street on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner (crime) Praveen Tripathi said.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, police ran a check of the CCTV footage and the man was identified as Rohit Agarwal, a third year commerce student of a college in south Kolkata.

He was arrested on Thursday and is currently in judicial custody, Tripathi said.