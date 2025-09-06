Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Foreign origin cigarettes worth 1.29 crore seized from smugglers in Nagaland

PTI |
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 12:26 pm IST

A team of the Assam Rifles and the Nagaland Police intercepted a truck carrying a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes

In a significant breakthrough against illegal trade, 'smuggled' foreign-origin cigarettes valued at 1.29 crore were seized in Nagaland's Peren district, officials said on Saturday.

The seizure marks a major success in the ongoing efforts to curb the smuggling of contraband items into Nagaland.(AFP/Representational Image)
A team of the Assam Rifles and the Nagaland Police intercepted a truck carrying a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes illegally in the Tening area on Friday, and recovered the tobacco products, they said.

The seizure marks a major success in the ongoing efforts to curb the smuggling of contraband items into Nagaland, they said.

Opium seeds worth over 1 crore seized in Nagaland, 4 arrested

The intercepted cigarettes, lacking proper documentation and suspected to be smuggled from across the border, were intended for illegal distribution within the state and beyond, the officials said.

By preventing the circulation of these illegal goods, the security forces protected consumers and ensured a level playing field for legitimate businesses, they said.

The seized consignment has been handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings, the officials added.

News / India News / Foreign origin cigarettes worth 1.29 crore seized from smugglers in Nagaland
