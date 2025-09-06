Foreign origin cigarettes worth 1.29 crore seized from smugglers in Nagaland

A team of the Assam Rifles and the Nagaland Police intercepted a truck carrying a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes
In a significant breakthrough against illegal trade, 'smuggled' foreign-origin cigarettes valued at ₹1.29 crore were seized in Nagaland's Peren district, officials said on Saturday.
A team of the Assam Rifles and the Nagaland Police intercepted a truck carrying a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes illegally in the Tening area on Friday, and recovered the tobacco products, they said.
The seizure marks a major success in the ongoing efforts to curb the smuggling of contraband items into Nagaland, they said.