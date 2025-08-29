Foreign students face tight new visa time limits in US

The Trump administration has proposed sweeping changes to student visa rules that would impose four-year caps on foreign students’ stay in America and reduce grace periods, in a bid to curb “visa abuse”. The draft regulation would end the decades-old “duration of status” system that has allowed foreign students to remain throughout their studies since 1978. Media representatives would face even stricter 240-day limits under the proposed rules. The proposal could force hundreds of thousands of Indian students to reconsider their American education plans.(Bloomberg)

Under current rules, students can also pursue Optional Practical Training (OPT) in America after graduation before facing a 60-day grace period to change visa status or depart.

The changes would particularly impact India’s 331,000 students currently studying in America—the largest cohort of any nation since overtaking China in 2023-24, according to the Open Doors report.

“This rule will really impact students who take more than four years to complete their programme of study,” said Mrinalini Batra, who runs education consultancy International Education Exchange. She warned the four-year cap would particularly affect undergraduates and PhD students, citing examples of those who returned home during the pandemic or took medical breaks—freedoms that would be curtailed under the proposed system.

“It will also impact the PhD students, who haven’t finished their research in four years,” Batra added.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that students and media workers seeking extensions beyond fixed periods must apply separately for authorisation. The current 60-day grace period for changing visa status or departing would be halved to 30 days.

Education consultants report Indian students are already exploring alternatives. Nirmal Chawla, executive director at Connect Overseas, said interest has surged in Australia, Germany, UAE, Singapore and Ireland following recent Trump administration measures including paused visa interviews, expanded social media background checks and a new $250 visa fee.

“Last week, I gave a presentation on studying in Australia, and we had lots of inquiries from students,” Chawla said, noting Ireland’s popularity has spread from South India to northern states.

The proposed changes represent the latest challenge to America’s position as the world’s premier study destination, as mounting restrictions risk diminishing the country’s appeal amid fierce global competition for international students.