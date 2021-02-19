IND USA
Home / India News / Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet
Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet

  • Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST

Two days after minister Jakir Hossain was injured in an explosion along with 26 others in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, investigating agencies have failed to arrest anyone till reports last came in on Friday night.

Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night. Experts from both the central forensic science laboratory and the state forensic science laboratory also visited the spot to collect samples and take pictures of the blast site.

“A broken mobile, a burnt circuit and a strip of wire have been found from the platform and the railway tracks. They have been sent for analysis. Whether the circuit and wire were used to trigger an IED blast can be confirmed only after an analysis,” said a police officer, without divulging details.

Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that it appeared to be a conspiracy and pre-planned attack to kill Hossain. The opposition, including the BJP and the Congress have demanded a CBI probe into the incident. She had also hinted towards an IED explosion.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had on Thursday made the demand for a CBI probe, and on Friday Adhir Chowdhury, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha said: “I am demanding a CBI probe. West Bengal is incapable of unearthing the truth. Police is clueless about this incident.”

Hossain and 26 others were injured in a blast on platform number 2 of Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday.

Allegations had surfaced that the area where the blast took place was dark as there were no lights. Railway officials, however, said that the entire area was well lit except for the southern end of the platform. Security personnel were also present on the platform contrary to what was alleged.

Hospital authorities have said that Hossain’s condition was stable but critical.

“He had to undergo a surgery on Thursday soon after being shifted to a state-run hospital in Kolkata from Murshidabad. His condition is stable but critical. He will need to undergo one more surgery,” said a doctor of SSKM hospital where Hossain was admitted along with 14 other victims of the blast.


Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Goa government is going out of its way to compensate the farmers whose lands are being acquired and that they should cooperate. (Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant).(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
india news

200 farmers protesting against upcoming Goa airport arrested in fresh flare-up

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:40 AM IST
  • The proposed International Airport at Goa’s northern frontier is being built on 1-crore square metres of land that has been acquired after much opposition that lasted more than a decade and was challenged right up to the Supreme Court.
The draft bylaws for Ananta Basudeva Temple threatened to spoil the Odisha government’s plans of proposed beautification of the Lingaraj Temple as the latter came within the 100 metre radius, thereby ruling out any chances of new construction. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Culture ministry to put draft bylaws on hold for 2 Bhubaneswar temples

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Last month, the National Monument Authority issued draft bylaws for the Jagannath Temple of Puri, and Ananta Basudeva and Brahmeswar Temples of Bhubaneswar under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010.
Earlier today, the CPI(M) tweeted a commemorative message on the death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, who was the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China between December 1978 and November 1989. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
"Dear West Bengal and Kerala, Left Front's priorities are crystal clear - bat for China. Reject the outdated Communist ideology, Communist hypocrisy and Communist tyranny. They neither empathise with our soldiers nor our citizens," tweeted BJP.
Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion. (ANI PHOTO).
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the name of Hoshangabad district would be changed and the district would henceforth be known as Narmadapuram. (ANI PHOTO)
india news

MP’s Hoshangabad to be renamed as Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Under the rules for changing names of places, the Union home ministry approves proposals sent by state governments to change the name of districts.
The vaccine is undergoing phase 3 clinical trial in India.(REUTERS)
india news

Dr Reddy's begins process to obtain emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:48 PM IST
As part of the review process, the drug major will present the safety profile of phase 2 study, and interim data of phase 3 trial, which is expected to be complete by February 21, 2021, Dr Reddy's said in a statement.
As per the data, there were 48 fatal road accidents this year and 51 deaths, less than half as compared to 2019, which recorded 104 deaths in 100 fatal accidents.(File photo)
india news

Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19% in 2020 in comparison to 2019

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019
Under its influence, light/moderate rainfall at isolated places with a thunderstorm over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala during next 2-3 days," said IMD in a tweet.
india news

Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Another trough in low-level easterlies will also run from Southwest Bay of Bengal.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI file)
india news

Siddaramaiah confident of Congress coming back to power in 2023

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly also seemingly indicated his ambition to become the Chief Minister once again, as he declared that on coming back to power he will provide 10 kg rice per head to the poor free of cost.
The issued documents in the DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents.(Representational photo)
india news

'DigiLocker' for MEA's 'Passport Seva' launched

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Speaking at the event, the minister of state for external affairs said the "Passport Seva Programme" has brought in huge transformation towards the delivery of passport services in the country.
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19 following the rise in Corona cases at Dharavi, in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 mutations N440K, E484K, V911I: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST
These mutations are believed to be immune-escape which means even if there are antibodies in the human body, they can save save themselves.
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
india news

Over 43,000 cops deployed for Feb 21 Gujarat civic polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST
The deployment would include 25,000 personnel from regular units, 15,000 homeguards, and 3,000 from the state reserve police force (SRPF), Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said.
The case before the Supreme Court was of a hapless consumer whose locker was broken open by United Bank of India’s Kolkata branch in September 1994 for non-payment of rent. (HT PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Banks liable for safety of lockers: SC; asks RBI to issue guidelines in 6 months

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:06 PM IST
  • Going by past decided cases before the National Consumer Commission and High Courts, the top court noticed that the banks often took the line of defence that they were not liable as they were not aware of the contents of lockers.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(REUTERS)
india news

Toolkit case: Greta Thunberg extends support to jailed activist Disha Ravi

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
"Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy," wrote Thunberg on Twitter.
E Sreedharan, also known as 'Metro man' expressed his intention to join BJP, in Kochi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

I Know Modi closely, says Metro Man Sreedharan, asks 'where is intolerance'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Hailing from Kerala, the 88-year-old technocrat said that he wants to do things for the benefit of the state and those can be done by entering politics.
