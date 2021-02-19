Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet
- Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night.
Two days after minister Jakir Hossain was injured in an explosion along with 26 others in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, investigating agencies have failed to arrest anyone till reports last came in on Friday night.
Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night. Experts from both the central forensic science laboratory and the state forensic science laboratory also visited the spot to collect samples and take pictures of the blast site.
“A broken mobile, a burnt circuit and a strip of wire have been found from the platform and the railway tracks. They have been sent for analysis. Whether the circuit and wire were used to trigger an IED blast can be confirmed only after an analysis,” said a police officer, without divulging details.
Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that it appeared to be a conspiracy and pre-planned attack to kill Hossain. The opposition, including the BJP and the Congress have demanded a CBI probe into the incident. She had also hinted towards an IED explosion.
State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had on Thursday made the demand for a CBI probe, and on Friday Adhir Chowdhury, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha said: “I am demanding a CBI probe. West Bengal is incapable of unearthing the truth. Police is clueless about this incident.”
Hossain and 26 others were injured in a blast on platform number 2 of Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday.
Allegations had surfaced that the area where the blast took place was dark as there were no lights. Railway officials, however, said that the entire area was well lit except for the southern end of the platform. Security personnel were also present on the platform contrary to what was alleged.
Hospital authorities have said that Hossain’s condition was stable but critical.
“He had to undergo a surgery on Thursday soon after being shifted to a state-run hospital in Kolkata from Murshidabad. His condition is stable but critical. He will need to undergo one more surgery,” said a doctor of SSKM hospital where Hossain was admitted along with 14 other victims of the blast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200 farmers protesting against upcoming Goa airport arrested in fresh flare-up
- The proposed International Airport at Goa’s northern frontier is being built on 1-crore square metres of land that has been acquired after much opposition that lasted more than a decade and was challenged right up to the Supreme Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture ministry to put draft bylaws on hold for 2 Bhubaneswar temples
- Last month, the National Monument Authority issued draft bylaws for the Jagannath Temple of Puri, and Ananta Basudeva and Brahmeswar Temples of Bhubaneswar under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet
- Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP’s Hoshangabad to be renamed as Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Under the rules for changing names of places, the Union home ministry approves proposals sent by state governments to change the name of districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Reddy's begins process to obtain emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19% in 2020 in comparison to 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddaramaiah confident of Congress coming back to power in 2023
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'DigiLocker' for MEA's 'Passport Seva' launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 mutations N440K, E484K, V911I: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 43,000 cops deployed for Feb 21 Gujarat civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banks liable for safety of lockers: SC; asks RBI to issue guidelines in 6 months
- Going by past decided cases before the National Consumer Commission and High Courts, the top court noticed that the banks often took the line of defence that they were not liable as they were not aware of the contents of lockers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Greta Thunberg extends support to jailed activist Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I Know Modi closely, says Metro Man Sreedharan, asks 'where is intolerance'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox