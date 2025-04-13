'Forgive my mistakes’: Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand urges BSP chief to take him back

Expelled Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Akash Anand on Sunday appealed to the party supremo and his aunt, Mayawati, to take him back into the party fold. BSP supremo Mayawati's nephew, Akash Anand.(HT File)

In a series of posts on X, Anand asked for forgiveness for his past mistakes, saying that he only considers Mayawati as his political guru. He vowed not to let his relatives, especially his in-laws, be a roadblock in the betterment of the party.

"I appeal to her to forgive all my mistakes and give me a chance to work in the party again, for which I will always be grateful to her. Also, I will not make any such mistake in the future which will hurt the self-respect and self-esteem of the party," he wrote in one of his X posts.

Anand also said that he would only follow the directions given by Mayawati and would not take advice from anyone else. He pledged to learn from the seniors in the BSP.

Why did Mayawati expel nephew Akash Anand from BSP?

Mayawati had been grooming Akash Anand, son of her brother Anand Kumar, as her political successor since 2017. She appointed Akash Anand as the party’s national coordinator in June 2019. In December 2023, she named him as her political heir.

After Mayawati had tasked Akash with leading the election campaign in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi, he, along with his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, started calling the shots in the party, including the selection of candidates, raising campaign funds, and drawing strategy, according to those familiar with the issue.

Senior party leaders considered close confidants of Mayawati, including Ramji Gautam, were sidelined. Two groups came into play in the BSP: one included those considered close to Mayawati, and the second group was loyal to Akash Anand.

After the Delhi assembly election debacle, the Mayawati loyalists briefed her about Akash Anand and Ashok Siddharth’s role in the election and alleged mismanagement of party funds.

Mayawati announced Ashok Siddharth’s expulsion from the party in a review meeting in Lucknow in February. In March, Akash Anand was expelled, citing anti-party activities.

Mayawati opened the party’s doors for her younger nephew Ishan Anand, the second son of her brother Anand Kumar, during her birthday celebrations on January 15.