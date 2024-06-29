 Former Andhra minister and Congress leader Dharmapuri Srinivas passes away at 76 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi
Former Andhra minister and Congress leader Dharmapuri Srinivas passes away at 76

ANI |
Jun 29, 2024 09:15 AM IST

Srinivas has served as Minister, MP and PCC president in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Former erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee president and former minister Dharmapuri Srinivas passed away. According to his family, he had been suffering from illness for some time and breathed his last due to a heart attack at 3 am on Saturday. He was 76.

Veteran Telangana Congress leader and former MP D Srinivas (File)
Veteran Telangana Congress leader and former MP D Srinivas (File)

Srinivas has served as Minister, MP and PCC president in the erstwhile AP. He is survived by his two sons. His second son, Dharmapuri Arvind, is currently the MP of Nizamabad. His elder son Sanjay has previously served as the Mayor of Nizamabad.

Telangana Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has expressed his condolences over the death of Srinivas. On this occasion, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar remembered his services as Minister and PCC Chief. He remembered his association with him at the party for a long time. He conveyed his condolences to the family members and prayed to God to give more courage to their family members in this difficult time.

Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women and Child Welfare, Dansari Anasuya Seethakka, expressed her deepest condolences on the death of Srinivas. She prayed to God to rest his soul in peace.

