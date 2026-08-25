‘Is reading Bible wrong?’: Ex-Andhra minister says ‘respects all religions’ amid daughter-in-law's conversion claim

A family dispute involving former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh has sparked a political controversy as he accused others of trying to politicise the matter and defame his family. Jogi Ramesh said raised objections to the allegations of religious conversion mentioned in the FIR. (YSR Congress Party)

The case involves Ramesh's son, Rajeev, and his daughter-in-law, Meghana. The woman lodged a complaint alleging dowry harassment, domestic violence and an attempt to murder against members of the family, NDTV said in a report.

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The complaint was filed earlier this month, and an FIR was registered against 11 members of Ramesh’s family, he reportedly said. The case has also sparked allegations concerning religious conversion.

Ex-Andhra minister responds to allegations Speaking to reporters, Ramesh said he had fulfilled his duties as a father and celebrated Rajeev's wedding on a grand scale. However, problems arose between the couple after their marriage.

He said the family wanted the two to stay together and made repeated attempts to resolve their differences. As the situation worsened, Rajeev eventually filed for divorce.

Ramesh said he had always considered Meghana his daughter and was saddened by the situation. He also raised objections to the allegations of religious conversion mentioned in the FIR.

“Is it wrong if my wife reads the Bible or listens to the teachings of Jesus Christ?" he asked. He said his family respects all religions, visits temples in Tirupati and Vijayawada, and has also performed religious rituals and yagnas,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

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YSR leader alleges misinformation campaign Ramesh alleged that a planned campaign was being run against his family. He claimed that fake videos, audio clips and AI-generated material had been circulated over the past month.

He also questioned the repeated coverage of private family matters by some media organisations, saying it was causing mental distress.

"Which family does not have personal issues? Have there never been family issues in the families of NTR, ANR or Chiranjeevi?" Ramesh asked.

He also urged Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and minister Nara Lokesh to avoid using personal disputes for political gains.

Ramesh said he and his family had faced such targeting since Naidu came back to power.

"Jogi Ramesh will never do anything wrong. I am ready to face anything politically," he said, adding that political battles should be fought politically and families should not be dragged into them.

With inputs from ANI