Home / India News / Former Assam chief minister’s son gets bail in bank fraud case
india news

Former Assam chief minister’s son gets bail in bank fraud case

Ashok Saikia was arrested from his residence in Guwahati. His family said the case pertains to a 9.37 lakh loan that Saikia had taken from the Assam State Cooperative & Rural Development Bank in 1996
Former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia being produced before a court for an alleged bank loan default case, in Guwahati on Monday. (PTI)
Former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia being produced before a court for an alleged bank loan default case, in Guwahati on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Copy Link
By Utpal Parashar

A special court on Monday granted bail to late former Assam chief minister Hiteswar Saikia’s son, Ashok Saikia, who was arrested a day earlier in connection with an alleged bank fraud case.

“The bail was granted by the court of a special magistrate (Central Bureau of Investigation) following our plea that my brother should not have been arrested. The exact details and conditions are not available yet,” said Ashok Saikia’s brother, Debabrata Saikia, the leader of opposition in the Assam assembly.

Ashok Saikia was arrested from his residence in Guwahati. His family said the case pertains to a 9.37 lakh loan that Ashok Saikia had taken from the Assam State Cooperative And Rural Development Bank in 1996.

The bank registered a case against Saikia in 1998 for non-repayment. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Kolkata office the same year.

In his bail plea, Ashok Sakia said in 2015, the dues were settled.

The Congress blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for foisting fake and fabricated cases. “Despite Saikia clearing all pending dues with the bank in 2015, he was arrested on Sunday. This is a clear indication of the government using the country’s top investigating agency to further its political ends. They are doing this because of Debabrata Saikia’s refusal to switch over to BJP despite inducements and threats,” said state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out