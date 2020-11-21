e-paper
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorates

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates

Eighty-six-year-old Tarun Gogoi was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on November 2 due to post-Covid complications.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:27 IST
Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.(ANI)
         

The health condition of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi is critical, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. Gogoi’s condition deteriorated with multi-organ failure and he has become unconscious with difficulty in breathing, Sarma further added.

His son and deputy leader of Lok Sabha from Congress party Gaurav Gogoi tagged a tweet with update on health of the former chief minister.

Eighty-six-year-old Tarun Gogoi was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on November 2 due to post-Covid complications. He was later put under invasive ventilation, said Sarma.

“Around afternoon today, his condition deteriorated with difficulties in breathing. So, doctors started an intubation ventilator, which is machine ventilation,” said Sarma, who rushed to the GMCH on Saturday to inquire Gogoi’s health.

“Efforts are on to revive his organs with medicines and other means. The doctors will also attempt a dialysis. However, the next 48-72 hours are very critical and we are doing everything possible,” he said.

Gogoi was first admitted to GMCH on August 26 after his report for Covid-19 came positive and was discharged on October 25, after two months of hospitalisation.

The team of doctors of GMCH taking care of the former chief minister are in continuous touch with the doctors with experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
G-20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
