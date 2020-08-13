e-paper
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case

Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case

The charges against Fracco Mulakkal were framed almost two after he was arrested for allegedly raping a nun several times. He is currently on bail.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Franco Mulakkal , former bishop of Jalandhar is accused of raping a nun.
Franco Mulakkal , former bishop of Jalandhar is accused of raping a nun. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
         

The additional sessions court in Kottayam in Kerala on Thursday framed charges against former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal who has been accused by a nun of his congregation of raping her several times.

The judge read out charges against him including rape, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement and insulting the modesty of a woman but Mulakkal denied all charges. After formally framing charges the court posted the case for hearing on September 16 for the survivor’s examination..

Mulakkal, who surrendered before the court last week, was allowed to leave the state but was asked to appear before it as and when required.

The court had cancelled his bail last month when he repeatedly failed to appear before it. Later he moved the High Court and Supreme Court which also refused to entertain his plea to stay the case following which he surrendered in the trial court in Kottayam which asked him not to leave the state still the charge sheet was read out.

The case surfaced in 2018 after a 43-year-old nun complained to the police in Kottayam that Mulakkal had raped her several times between 2014 and 2016. The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab. But Mulakkal denied it saying he was implicated after he took action against her for financial irregularities in the convent.

A special investigation team (SIT) which probed the nun’s allegations, arrested him in September 2018. He was granted bail after spending 40 days in jail. He was removed from the post of the bishop later. The SIT had filed the charge sheet against him last year but he failed to appear before the court several times. The petitioner had also complained that some of the witnesses were threatened by Mulakkal’s followers.

