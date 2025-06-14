Former BJP MP's son dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Udaipur

A former MP's son allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in a library in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Saturday. The deceased, a library operator in Amba Mata area, was living in a room of the library for some time.(Representative Image/Shutterstock)

Ashish Bhagora, the son of former BJP MP from Salumbar Mahaveer Bhagora, was a library operator in Amba Mata area and was living in a room of the library for some time. On Saturday morning, he was found dead in his room.

The body was lying on the ground and a piece of cloth was hanging from the ceiling.

"Prima facie, he hanged himself from the ceiling last night and the body later fell on the ground. The body was shifted to the mortuary of the government hospital for postmortem," police said.

His father Mahaveer Bhagora died due to corona infection in 2021.

The matter came to light when some students reached the library and called him. When there was no response, they somehow entered the room and found him dead.

The matter is being investigated to ascertain the causes of the suicide, the police said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).