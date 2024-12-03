Former CBI director Vijay Shanker passes away

Vijay Shanker, former director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Greater Noida, a close family member said. This family member added that the former director was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer stage 4. (File photo)

A message from a family member said on Tuesday - “It is with a lot of pain and sadness, we wish to inform you about the demise of our husband/father, Shri Vijay Shanker Former Director CBI on 03 December 2024.”

“He passed away at Yatharth Hospital after long illness”.

Also Read: IPS officer en route to join duty dies in road accident in Hassan

The family member said that his remains are being donated to the AIIMS as per Shanker’s last wish.

This family member added that the former director was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer stage 4.

The retired Indian Police Service (IPS) service officer of 1969 batch, Shanker headed the premier investigation agency from December 2005 to July 2008.

During his tenure, CBI investigated several sensitive cases including Mecca Masjid and Malegaon blasts and Aarushi-Hemraj double murder.