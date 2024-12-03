Former CBI director Vijay Shanker passes away

The retired Indian Police Service (IPS) service officer of 1969 batch, Shanker headed the premier investigation agency from December 2005 to July 2008
Vijay Shanker, former director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Greater Noida, a close family member said.
A message from a family member said on Tuesday - “It is with a lot of pain and sadness, we wish to inform you about the demise of our husband/father, Shri Vijay Shanker Former Director CBI on 03 December 2024.”
“He passed away at Yatharth Hospital after long illness”.