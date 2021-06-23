Former Haryana CM OP Chautala completes sentence in JBT case: Lawyer

Sentence of former Chief Minister of Haryana Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala has been completed in the JBT case, informed his Lawyer Amit Sahni.

According to Chautala's Advocate, Tihar Jail Authority has communicated that the Government of GNCT of Delhi has passed an order regarding special remission of 6 months to convicts who are sentenced for 10 years and have already completed 9 years and 6 months of custody including regular remission.

"It has been a battle to seek justice for OP Chautala. We had to approach the Delhi High Court on multiple occasions for his release. The Delhi High Court has reprimanded the Delhi government for not considering his early release despite fulfilling all parameters," Sahni told ANI.

Tihar Jail Authority informed the lawyer that the convict, Om Prakash Chautala, has completed his sentence and he is eligible for special remission.

"...The said convict will be finally released whenever he formally surrender before the jail Authority as he is currently on Parole due to the COVID-19 situation," the Tihar Jail Authority said.

Earlier, Lawyer Amit Sahni had approached Delhi High Court for the directions to release the petitioner, OP Chautala, by granting special remission in light of Special Remission Notification issued by the Government of India, as the Petitioner has already undergone the prescribed sentence awarded under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

His lawyers had submitted that the Petitioner is aged about 83 years old and as per the disability certificate issued by the Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi on April 25, 2013, the petitioner is suffering from 60 per cent permanent disability of Residual Paralysis of both lower limbs and left upper limb.

Chautala was serving a 10-year jail term in the teachers' recruitment scam which took place in Haryana during his tenure as the state's chief minister. The jail term was awarded by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the national capital.