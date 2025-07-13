Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur escapes landslide in Mandi amid heavy rain. Video

Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur narrowly escaped mishap on Sunday after falling debris rolled down a hillside during his visit to Lambathach in Mandi district, one of the worst-hit areas in the ongoing monsoon havoc across the state. Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur narrowly escapes falling debris during Mandi visit (ANI, Screengrab from PTI video)

A video shared by news agency PTI captured the dramatic moment when Thakur, accompanied by officials, was seen sprinting across a narrow road as large rocks can be seen behind him. The trail was visibly muddy, suggesting fresh rain activity in the region.

The incident comes amid relentless monsoon devastation in the hill state, which has been reeling under heavy rainfall, landslides, flash floods, and widespread damage to infrastructure.

Earlier this week, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Jairam Thakur had jointly visited Thunag market in the Seraj assembly constituency—also located in Mandi—to assess the extent of flood damage caused by recent cloudbursts. Thakur is

95 dead since June 20; Mandi worst affected

According to data released by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 95 people have died in rain-related incidents between June 20 and July 12. Of these, 56 deaths were directly linked to natural disasters such as landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods.

Mandi district has recorded the highest number of such fatalities at 17, followed by Kangra (12) and Kullu (3), reported news agency ANI.

In addition, 39 people have died in road accidents triggered or exacerbated by poor weather and road conditions. Solan (6), Chamba (6), and Kullu (7) have reported the most road accident-related deaths during this period.

The SDMA reported a cumulative loss of over ₹751.95 crore, including damages to public infrastructure, private property, crops, and livestock. Over 22,453 animals, including 21,500 poultry birds, have died due to the ongoing natural calamities.

The human toll has been significant as well. As of July 12, a total of 1,026 people have sustained injuries, while 371 houses have been completely destroyed and another 1,093 partially damaged.