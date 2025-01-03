Former home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla sworn in as Manipur Governor

Former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Friday sworn in as the 20th Governor of Manipur. He was administered the oath of office by Manipur high court chief justice D Krishnakumar at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. Newly appointed Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla (right) being greeted by chief minister N Biren Singh in Imphal. (PTI Photo)

Bhalla succeeded Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who assumed office as Governor-in-charge of Manipur in July last year.

Chief minister N Biren Singh, assembly speaker Th Satyabrata Singh, state council of ministers, MLAs, former CM Ibobi Singh, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh were among those present during the ceremony.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and a warm welcome to Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla on being appointed as the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur,” Biren Singh said.

In a message shared on X, the CM expressed his confidence in the new Governor’s leadership. “I am confident that your guidance and leadership will further strengthen the development, harmony, and progress of our state. On behalf of the government and the people of Manipur, I look forward to working with you for the welfare and prosperity of our beautiful state,” he posted.

Bhalla, a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, served as the Union home secretary from August 2019 to August 2024.

Following the swearing-in, Bhalla inspected the guard of honour by personnel of Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion at the Raj Bhavan.