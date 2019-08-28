e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019

Former J-K bureaucrat Shah Faesal detained after ‘instigating’ people, HC told

Shah Faesal had no student visa, though he claimed that he was going to the US for studies, the J-K government, through DIG, CKR, Srinagar, said in an affidavit to the Delhi HC.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:22 IST
HT Correspondent & Agencies
HT Correspondent & Agencies
New Delhi
File photo of Shah Faesal, a formerJammu and Kashmir bureaucrat.
File photo of Shah Faesal, a formerJammu and Kashmir bureaucrat. (REUTERS)
         

Justifying the detention of bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, the Jammu and Kashmir government has told the Delhi high court that Faesal instigated people gathered at the Srinagar airport against the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Faesal had no student visa, though he claimed that he was going to the US for studies, the state government, through DIG, CKR, Srinagar, said in an affidavit.The affidavit was filed in response to the former IAS officer’s habeas corpus petition in which he alleged that he was illegally detained at the Delhi airport on August 14 and taken back to Srinagar, where he has been kept under house arrest.

Faesal’s liberty is curtailed in accordance with statutory provisions and under an order passed by an executive magistrate in Budgam when he refused to furnish a bond to keep peace, the state said, asserting that he was not in unauthorised custody.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 07:46 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    PV SindhuICC Test RankingINX media caseSalman KhanJasprit BumrahRRB Group D examP ChidambaramWar trailerPriyanka ChopraBala TeaserMS DhoniRBIChandrayaan 2Narendra ModiArvind Kejriwal
    don't miss