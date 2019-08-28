Former J-K bureaucrat Shah Faesal detained after ‘instigating’ people, HC told

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:22 IST

Justifying the detention of bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, the Jammu and Kashmir government has told the Delhi high court that Faesal instigated people gathered at the Srinagar airport against the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Faesal had no student visa, though he claimed that he was going to the US for studies, the state government, through DIG, CKR, Srinagar, said in an affidavit.The affidavit was filed in response to the former IAS officer’s habeas corpus petition in which he alleged that he was illegally detained at the Delhi airport on August 14 and taken back to Srinagar, where he has been kept under house arrest.

Faesal’s liberty is curtailed in accordance with statutory provisions and under an order passed by an executive magistrate in Budgam when he refused to furnish a bond to keep peace, the state said, asserting that he was not in unauthorised custody.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 07:46 IST