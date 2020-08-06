e-paper
Former JK lieutenant governor GC Murmu appointed India’s new CAG

GC Murmu had quit as JK LG on Wednesday amid speculations that he will be India’s next CAG.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Murmu was the first LG of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Former Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor GC Murmu has been appointed the new Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) by the President of India, announced a notification released by the finance ministry on Thursday night. Murmu will replace Rajiv Mehrishi, who is set to retire from the key constitutional post on August 8.

“By virtue of the power vested in him by clause 1 of article 148 of the Constitution of India, the President has been pleased to appoint Shri Girish Chandra Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the finance ministry notification signed by joint secretary Rajiv Kumar Mishra said.

Rajiv Mehrshi was appointed India’s top public auditor in 2017 after his retirement from the civil services. Mehrishi - a former IAS officer of the 1978 batch – has previously been India’s finance secretary and home secretary.

Murmu had assumed the charge of Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor on 31 October, after the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir got official recognition as a Union Territory.

Murmu was the expenditure secretary in the Union finance ministry when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah decided to elevate him to the new Union Territory’s Raj Bhawan. Murmu had then resigned from the IAS a month before his retirement in November-end 2019.

Murmu, who is said to have the trust of PM Modi and Shah, had worked with them in Gujarat when he was posted in the home department. After PM Modi came to Delhi in 2014, Murmu moved to the Gujarat chief minister’s office as principal secretary to Anandiben Patel who had succeeded Modi in the state. He joined the central government less than a year later as a joint secretary in the finance ministry.

