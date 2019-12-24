e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / India News / CBI files loan fraud case against Jagdish Khattar, ex-Maruti chief; raids house

CBI files loan fraud case against Jagdish Khattar, ex-Maruti chief; raids house

The federal investigating agency named Khattar as one of the accused in its First Information Report filed on Friday, 20 December.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2019 14:55 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jagdish Khattar
Jagdish Khattar(Photo: Facebook)
         

Jagdish Khattar, who once headed the country’s top auto major Maruti, has been named as an accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a cheating case linked to a Rs 110 crore bank loan taken from the Punjab National Bank. The loan was taken by a company that Khattar, 77, started in 2008 after his exit from Maruti.

The FIR was filed by the CBI on Friday, 20 December, and his house searched on Monday, a CBI official said.

When HT contacted him over his mobile on Tuesday and asked for his reaction on CBI case, Khattar disconnected the call. He didn’t respond to a text message either.

According to the FIR, M/s Carnation Auto India Pvt Ltd, a company set up by Jagdish Khattar had taken a Rs 170 crore loan from Punjab National Bank in 2009. The loan, which had been subsequently restricted to Rs 110 crore, was declared a non-performing asset in September 2015.

The accusation against Khattar and the company is that they had “dishonestly and fraudulently” cheated the bank by selling goods hypothecated to the bank without its permission and diverted the funds.

The PNB’s Tolstoy House branch had filed a complaint against Khatter and his company on October 17 this year following which the case has been lodged.

The FIR said a forensic audit by the bank had revealed that Khattar’s company sold assets worth Rs 66.92 crore, which had been furnished as security, had been quietly sold for Rs 4.55 crore. “It has committed misappropriation of bank funds and has put them for own use,” it said.

Jagdish Khattar quit Maruti Suzuki India Ltd after an eight-year stint as managing director that saw Maruti establish itself as India’s largest car company. He launched Carnation Auto the next year with the idea of setting up multi-brand car dealerships for new cars and service outlets across the country. That idea never took off.

According to a Mint report, Carnation’s cumulative losses from 2009-10 to 2013-14 stood at Rs 278 crore. The losses had wiped out investments by private equity firms— Rs 104 crore by Premji Invest and IFCI Ventures and Rs 84 crore by Gaja Trustee Co. Pvt. Ltd.

tags
top news
National Population Register to be updated, says Centre
National Population Register to be updated, says Centre
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP police from entering Meerut
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP police from entering Meerut
Jagdish Khattar named in bank loan fraud by CBI, house raided
Jagdish Khattar named in bank loan fraud by CBI, house raided
Prohibitory orders in central Delhi as CAA protesters hit the streets
Prohibitory orders in central Delhi as CAA protesters hit the streets
ToTok pulled from Google, Apple app stores after allegations of snooping
ToTok pulled from Google, Apple app stores after allegations of snooping
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
trending topics
CAA protestKangana RanautVirat KohliNTA UGC NET Final Answer KeysDeepika PadukoneBCCI

don't miss

latest news

india news