'Former Minister ties Rahul Gandhi's shoe', says Amit Malviya, Congress slams

Congress leaders on Wednesday launched a series of attack on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Amit Malviya after he alleged in a tweet that former Union minister and Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar tied Rahul Gandhi's shoe lace during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress leader clarified that he kneeled to tie his own show lace instead. Terming the tweet “defamatory”, Singh demanded an apology from Malviya or he would take legal action.

Earlier, Amit Malviya shared a video clip from the yatra where Jitendra Singh was seen kneeling in front of Rahul Gandhi as he stood facing him. The BJP IT in-charge alleged that the Congress leader went down on his knees to tie Rahul Gandhi's shoe lace.

“Former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh goes down on his knee to tie Rahul Gandhi's shoe lace. The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back,” Malviya said in his tweet.

Former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh goes down on his knee to tie Rahul Gandhi?s shoe lace. The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back?



??? ??????? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ????? ??? ???????? ??? ????????? ?? ??? ???? ??? pic.twitter.com/FtHCCwNTwu — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 21, 2022

“Kharge ji was talking about this practice? There is no dearth of generations in Congress,” he further said in Hindi.

Following his tweet, Congress leaders came forward demanding an apology for lying about the incident. Jitendra Singh said he bent down to tie his own shoe laces after being pointed out by Rahul Gandhi.

“I was not aware that my shoe laces came off. Rahul ji pointed that out and asked me to tie them otherwise I might trip on them. Therefore, I requested him to pause for two minutes and I ties my laces. They (BJP leaders) don't know that the shoes Rahul Gandhi were wearing are without laces,” Singh said claiming that BJP leaders have come under the grip of frustration and making such allegations. He said he will file a defamation case against Malviya if the post is not removed.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also posted video clips and images from different angles along with an image of Rahul Gandhi's shoe.

Hey fake news peddler @amitmalviya here?s the picture just before Rahul ji paused for @JitendraSAlwar to tie his shoe laces that had come off



????? ?? ?????? ????? ????, ????? ?? ?? ????? ????? ?? ??????? ????????? ?? ??? ????? ???



???? ?????? ??? ???????? ??????? ????? ???😆 pic.twitter.com/NMgXUxKjT2 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 21, 2022

Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana from Rajasthan at the Mundka border on Wednesday. It resumed from Patan Udaipuri in Rajasthan and entered Nuh, early in the morning. It was welcomed by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Deepender Singh Hooda, Haryana party president Udai Bhan, newly appointed Haryana Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil and others.