Cong’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana

Gurugram: Congress’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being led by its Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi, entered Haryana from Rajasthan at the Mundka border on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at Firozepur Jhirka in Nuh, where a large number of people turned up in support of the rally, Gandhi said that the two biggest issues hurting India were unemployment and inflation.

“Demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) are weapons to kill small traders, because of which India is not able to provide employment to its youth. Inflation has to be reduced and unemployment has to be eradicated,” Gandhi said.

Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader said that the ideology of the saffron party was to support a select few at the cost of the common people.

“BJP’s ideology is meant to benefit only a few, while the Congress party stands for the masses. This ideological battle has been going on for years,” Gandhi said.

Referring to questions raised by the BJP leadership on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said, “We are opening a shop of love in the market of hate. When these people go out, they spread hatred. Our people spread love and affection.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Wednesday from Patan Udaipuri in Rajasthan and entered Nuh, early in the morning. It was welcomed by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Deepender Singh Hooda, Haryana party president Udai Bhan, newly appointed Haryana Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil and others.

Addressing the gathering, former chief minister Hooda said that the people of Haryana will extend full support to Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and will take his message to each and every home.

“During today’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, everyone saw potholed roads. In eight-and-a-half years, the state government never thought of repairing the roads. No development work has been done in the whole of Haryana. The government here only believes in event management,” the former chief minister said.

Accepting the flag of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, state Congress president Bhan said that the support for the march will set a new record in Haryana.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who addressed a press conference with other senior leaders, said that the purpose of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not to win elections in 2023 or 2024, but to connect with the masses and to raise issues being faced by people such as unemployment, inflation and poverty.

The Congress also said that their leadership in Haryana is united and will fight on all fronts to serve the people of the state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be held in two phases in Haryana. The first phase will end on December 23. In the second phase, it will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced from Kanyakumari on September 7, and it has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan till now.