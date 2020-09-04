e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Former Navi Mumbai police commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

Former Navi Mumbai police commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

As the pandemic hit, Sanjay Kumar, former commissioner of Navi Mumbai, was instrumental in establishing quarantine facilities for the police staff and their families

india Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:28 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustan Times, Navi Mumbai
Bipin Kumar Singh, the new commissioner took charge as the new police chief on Thursday accepting a bouquet from Kumar at the commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur. (Photo @sanjayips89)
Bipin Kumar Singh, the new commissioner took charge as the new police chief on Thursday accepting a bouquet from Kumar at the commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur. (Photo @sanjayips89)
         

A day after handing over his charge to the new commissioner of Navi Mumbai police, IPS officer Sanjay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. Kumar, currently additional director general, training, is admitted at MGM Hospital in Vashi.

Kumar had been commissioner since August 2018. As the pandemic hit, Kumar was instrumental in establishing quarantine facilities for the police staff and their families. Currently, a building in Kharghar under the Savali Trust is being used as a quarantine facility for the police staff. A facility was also created at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli for treatment.

“Inspite of all precautions and all sort of concoctions - Ayurvedic, homeopathic and rigorous physical activities, I have also become a victim of Covid-19. Started with muscle pain, fever, shivering and throat infection. Hospitalised. I’m fine. Will get released in a week. Good rest(sic),” Kumar tweeted.

Bipin Kumar Singh, the new commissioner took charge as the new police chief on Thursday accepting a bouquet from Kumar at the commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur.

“I have advised the new commissioner to isolate himself and get tested along with other officers who came in contact with me. I am doing fine and hope to recover soon,” Kumar said.

Along with Kumar, an inspector from his office and a constable have also tested positive for the virus. They are admitted as well.

tags
top news
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In