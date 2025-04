Former NIA director on Tahawwur Rana's extradition: ‘Possible after lot of efforts’

As 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana is set to be extradited to India, former NIA Director General Yogesh Chander Modi has said that this is possible after lot of efforts and hard of National Investigation Agency and the Indian government, adding that this extradition is happening because of "political will" of India as well as America. A file photo of Tahawwur Rana.(PTI)

The former top official of NIA stated that the agency had provided foolproof evidence and visited the host country multiple times for this case.

He termed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana a "big achievement" for the nation.

Speaking to ANI, Chander Modi said, "This is a big achievement for the nation, MEA and NIA. This was 15 years old matter. NIA has worked hard on this case. In this conspiracy case, Tahawwur Rana and David Headley came to India, but the main challenge in this case was that Rana came to India only once. For his extradition, we had to provide full proof evidence to America, had to convince courts. Works were done on different levels on this case, Indian government worked with US government and NIA worked with prosecutions agencies of US. This is possible after lot of efforts and hard work."

"In the matter of Tahawwur Rana, there was the political will of India as well as America, due to which the process was able to move forward...NIA provide foolproof evidence in the courts in America and our team visited America many times...Foolproof security systems are available in India..." he added.

Chander further stated, "The Central government, Delhi Police and NIA will ensure that proper interrogation of Tahawwur Rana is carried out and collect evidence so that the case can be brought to its logical conclusion..."

Rana has been accused of being involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, where hundreds of innocent people were killed, and is expected to stand trial in India.

Meanwhile, speaking at Network 18's Rising Bharat conclave, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the extradition of Rana as big "diplomatic success" of the Modi government.

"Tahawwur Rana's (26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused) extradition is a very big diplomatic success of the Modi government," Shah said.

Earlier, the Central Government appointed Advocate Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor to conduct trials and other matters related to National Investigation Agency case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley, who is in a US Prison following a plea deal.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the Central Government hereby appoints Narender Mann, Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi and Appellate Courts, for a period of 3 years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier," the Ministry of Home Affairs notified on April 9.

Rana is being extradited to India, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take custody of him upon arrival.

The US Secretary of State had signed the surrender warrant authorizing Rana's extradition to Indian authorities on February 11. Rana's legal counsel subsequently filed an emergency stay motion seeking to challenge that order. On April 7, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Rana's petition for a stay of his extradition.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

The Indian government has been seeking his extradition for years, and the US Supreme Court's recent decision has paved the way for his transfer to India.

According to the NIA, the government registered a case on November 11, 2009, at the NIA Police Station New Delhi as Case RC-04/2009/NIA/DL under various sections.

"As per the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs order No. 11034/10/ 2009-IS.VI dated 11/11/ 2009 National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case on 11/11/2009 at NIA Police Station, New Delhi as Case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI under sections 121A of IPC, Section 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 6(2) SAARC Convention (Suppression of Terrorism) Act against 1) David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani (US Citizen), 2) Tahawwur Hussain Rana (Canadian citizen) and others," the NIA stated.

The NIA stated that the accused David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani and Tahawwur Hussain Rana were arrested by law enforcement agencies in the USA in their case.

"NIA sent Extradition Requests to USA for extradition of accused persons David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana, which are still pending for execution by the authorities of USA. A letter Rogatory (letter of request for assistance in investigation) has been furnished to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the reply is awaited from them. After completion of investigation, charge sheet has been filed in the Court of Hon'ble Special Judge, NIA, Patiala House, New Delhi on December 24, 2011 against all 9 accused persons uunder sections 120 B, read with 121, 121A, 302, 468 and 471 Indian Penal Code and sections 16,18 & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the NIA stated.

Rana's extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.