Former NSG chief, who led the 26/11 ops, dies of Covid

New Delhi Former National Security Guard (NSG) director general JK Dutt, who headed the force during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks counter opration, died on Wednesday due to Covid-related complications, officials said. He was 72.

Family members told news agency PTI that the retired IPS officer was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on April 14 after his oxygen saturation started declining.

“He passed away today at 3:30pm after suffering a massive cardiac arrest,” one of them said. Dutt is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Jyoti Krishan Dutt, or JK, was a 1971-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the West Bengal cadre. He served as the DG of the NSG from August 2006 to February 2009, after which he retired from service.

The NSG condoled his death through a message on Twitter.

“He will always be remembered for his leadership during Op Black Tornado (Mumbai 2008). May Almighty rest his noble soul in eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear the loss,” the NSG said.

