Manmohan Singh praises India's stand in Russia-Ukraine war; ‘right thing, but…'

Former Prime Minister and Congress veteran Manmohan Singh has appreciated the central government's move in putting India's sovereign and economic interest first while handling the tough diplomatic position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and said it had done ‘the right thing’. In an interview with The Indian Express, Singh said other nations fall under immense pressure to choose sides when two or more powers are caught in a conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former PM Manmohan Singh.

Singh, who served as the Prime Minister of India between 2004 and 2014 under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), is glad to witness India's presidency of G20 Summit at a time when foreign policy has become far more important today than earlier.

“I believe India has done the right thing in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace,” he said, adding that G20 Summit should not be treated as a forum for settling security-related conflicts and member nations and institutions should focus on policy coordination to tackle climate challenges, inequality and confidence in global trade.

While the former PM commended India's stand in the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia, he also suggested against the use of foreign policy and diplomacy for party or personal politics.

"While India's standing in the world should rightfully be an issue in domestic politics, it is equally important to exercise restraint in using diplomacy and foreign policy for party or personal politics," he said.

He further responded on Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision to skip the G20 Summit. He said, “It is unfortunate that the Chinese President Xi Jinping has chosen not to attend the G20 summit,” adding that he hoped Prime Minister will take all necessary steps to protect India's territorial and sovereign integrity and defuse bilateral tensions.

The 90-year-old former PM said he is more ‘optimistic than worried’ about India's future regarding challenges ahead for the country as it celebrates the 75 years of independence.

"On the whole, I am more optimistic about India's future than worried. However, my optimism is contingent on India being a harmonious society, which is the bedrock for all progress and development. India's innate instinct is to welcome and celebrate diversity which must be preserved," he said.

Recalling the first Moon mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during his tenure as PM, Singh lauded the Indian space agency's successful Moon landing in its third mission.

"I am really thrilled that the Chandrayaan mission, which was launched in 2008, has reached new heights by being the first to reach the south pole of the Moon. My heartfelt congratulations to all the women and men in ISRO," he added.

Catch more on Manmohan Singh's interview here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON