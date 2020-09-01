e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Former president Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours

Former president Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours

Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday at the Army Hospital Research And Referral in Delhi.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Mortal remains of the former president Pranab Mukherjee were taken to the Lodhi crematorium.
Mortal remains of the former president Pranab Mukherjee were taken to the Lodhi crematorium.(ANI Photo )
         

Former president Pranab Mukherjee was on Tuesday cremated in New Delhi with full state honours.

Earlier in the day, leaders from the entire political spectrum paid their last respects to the senior Congress leader at his Rajaji Marg residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and defence minister Rajnath Singh were among the leaders who visited Mukherjee’s residence this morning.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and members of the Congress party were also seen paying tribute to the veteran leader, who served as the president of the country from 2012 until 2017.

The 84-year-old died on Monday at the Army Hospital Research And Referral in the Capital’s cantonment area. He had been admitted to the hospital on August 10 following a fall at his home. He underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

He was since then in a coma and was on ventilator support. After the leader’s health condition declined in the morning, his son Abhijit Mukherjee later in the evening announced the news of his death on Twitter.

The government has announced a seven-day mourning period for the Bharat Ratna awardee. The national flag will fly at half-mast at all buildings throughout the country through the week.

tags
top news
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to clear AGR dues
Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to clear AGR dues
Former president Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours
Former president Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours
‘Outsized demands to claim territory’: US official on China action in India
‘Outsized demands to claim territory’: US official on China action in India
Kafeel Khan’s speech did not promote hatred, invoking NSA illegal, says HC
Kafeel Khan’s speech did not promote hatred, invoking NSA illegal, says HC
JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams
JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams
‘Economy is stressed’: Centre to SC on interest on loans during moratorium
‘Economy is stressed’: Centre to SC on interest on loans during moratorium
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In