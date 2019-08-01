Former Ranbaxy promoters raided by ED in money laundering case

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:11 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the premises linked to erstwhile Ranbaxy promoters, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, in connection with a money-laundering case, agency officials said.

They said the raids were conducted after the filing of a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action is being seen in the backdrop of charges of alleged financial irregularities against the two brothers and the subsequent downfall of their businesses.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 15:08 IST