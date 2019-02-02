Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s nephew shot dead in Bihar

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s nephew, Mohammad Yusuf was shot dead in Siwan district of Bihar on late Friday night. Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) Naveen Chandra Jha said that Yusuf was shot in his chest, news agency ANI reported.

The incident took place in Pratappur village, where Shahabuddin hails from. He was gunned down by unidentified assailants. According to police, motive of the murder was not yet clear.

“He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. At the accident spot, we have found one empty gun and three bullets. We are now conducting the investigation at the places nearby the accident site,” ANI quoted Jha as saying.

Yusuf was close to his cousin Mohammad Osama, Shahabuddin’s son. Following the incident, hundreds of villagers, mostly Shahabussin’s supporters, blocked roads and demanded action against the assailants.

The former MP is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi. He has been in prison for 11 years for his involvement in the murder of Rajiv Roshan. A Bihar court recently framed charges against Shahabuddin and seven others in connection with another case, the murder of journalist Rajdev Ranjan. The journalist was killed in 2016 in Siwan.

Shahabuddin is considered close to RJD president Lalu Prasad, who is currently serving jail term after conviction in a case of corruption. Shahabuddin was elected to the Lok Sabha four times as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Siwan constituency.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 10:32 IST