Former Union minister Satya Prakash Malviya passes away at 84

Former Union petroleum minister Satya Prakash Malaviya died at a private hospital in Delhi early Sunday. He was 84.

Malaviya was suffering from prostate cancer. He died at 1 am on Sunday, his public relations officer (PRO) V K Dikshit told PTI.

He is survived by a daughter. His wife had passed away four years ago.

Born at Malviyanagar in the city of Allahabad, the former Union minister was jailed for 18 months during Emergency.

Malaviya has served as the petroleum minister in the cabinet headed by former prime minister Chandra Shekhar.

He also served as environment minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He began his political career as a member of Praja Socialist Party. He later joined the Congress.

Dikshit said Malaviya’s last rites will be performed at Allahabad at 11 am on Monday.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 12:26 IST