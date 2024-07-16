New Delhi, As a precursor to the upcoming session of the World Heritage Committee here, a forum of young professionals began on Monday, aiming at enhancing their expertise in protecting, preserving and promoting natural and cultural world heritage sites. Forum to enhance expertise in protecting heritage sites begins in Delhi

India, for the first time, is hosting the UNESCO's World Heritage Committee meeting from July 21 to July 31 in New Delhi.

As an integral part of the 46th session of the WHC and in the framework of the UNESCO World Heritage Education Programme, the Ministry of Culture is hosting the 2024 World Heritage Young Professionals Forum.

Greater Noida-based Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology, a sub-office under the Archaeological Survey of India , is hosting the forum under the theme of "World Heritage in the 21st Century: Building Capacities and Exploring Opportunities for Youth" from July 14 to July 23.

The event was inaugurated on Monday in the presence of Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, along with Yadubir Singh Rawat, Director General, ASI, Vishal Sharma, Ambassador to UNESCO, Alok Tripathi, ADG , ASI, Janhwij Sharma, ADG, ASI, and Ines Yousfi, Project Officer from UNESCO, the ministry said in a statement.

During the course of the forum, 50 young professionals from across the globe will make presentations. This event would enhance the expertise, skills and capacities of young professionals in protecting, preserving and promoting natural and cultural world heritage sites, the statement said.

They will discuss and gain in-depth knowledge of the global concepts of world heritage and sustainable development, while also having the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the local Indian heritage and its management accompanied by local and international experts, officials said. The focus of this year's sub-themes will be on tackling the issue of climate change alongside maintaining the pace of sustainable development.

In order to supplement their theoretical knowledge, these young participants would visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the Qutab Minar complex, Red Fort and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi and Taj Mahal in Agra, during the event.

On the concluding day of the forum, these young professionals will present their "Declaration" to the 46th session of the WHC, which would be held at Bharat Mandapam here.

The forum serves as a platform to bring young people and heritage experts together to foster inter-cultural learning and exchange. It also provides an opportunity to youngsters to meet and learn about each other's heritage, discuss common concerns in preservation and discover new roles for themselves in heritage conservation, officials said.

As pivotal figures within their respective localities, the young professionals will collaboratively seek avenues to implement the World Heritage Convention effectively in the modern era, the statement said.

Through discussions, they will acquire deep insights into global principles of world heritage and sustainable development, alongside getting acquainted with the management of India's local heritage, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.