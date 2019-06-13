Today in New Delhi, India
Four arrested for smuggling heroin in Jammu

A police team intercepted a vehicle at Kunjwani area in the city and seized 175 grams of heroin.

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:00 IST
Four members of an interstate gang were arrested on Thursday and a case was registered against them. (PTI File Photo / Representative image )

Four members of an interstate gang of narcotic smugglers were arrested and heroin was seized from them in Jammu city, officials said Thursday.

A police team intercepted a vehicle at Kunjwani area in the city and seized 175 grams of heroin, they said.

Nisar Ahmed of Shopian in Kashmir,Sandeep Kumar of Jalandhar in Punjab, Sandeep Kumar of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh and Raghbir Singh of Jalandhar were arrested and a case was registered against them, they said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 13:00 IST

