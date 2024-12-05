New Delhi, Four contractors have been held responsible for deficiencies detected in the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and strict action will be taken against them, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. Four contractors to face action for deficiencies in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, says Gadkari in LS

"After noting the deficiencies, we roped in experts from IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Gandhinagar. Initial findings of the report show there are deficiencies in its construction," the Union transport minister said during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

Gadkari ruled out any wrongdoing in the construction material used in the expressway. "It is not an issue about the quality of construction material. There has been no wrongdoing in it. There is a 10-year defect liability period of the highway and the contractors will be held liable," he said.

The minister said fixing the accountability of officials and suspending the defaulters, retiring the redundant staff and blacklisting contractors will be part of his strategy.

"We have issued notices to four contractors and will blacklist them. Strict action will be taken. Action will also be taken against officials concerned," he said.

Noting the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the country's longest such road and was constructed in the shortest time, Gadkari said, "The expressway was built at a cost of ₹1 lakh crore. It has reduced the distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 200 km. The travel time between the two cities has now reduced to 12 hours."

Responding to a written question on the same subject in Lok Sabha, Gadkari said on Wednesday that "as per initial findings of the investigation certain deficiencies have been observed in the quality of stone mastic asphalt layer. The stretches of damaged SMA layer are proposed to be relaid by EPC contractors at their own cost".

"Meanwhile, the rectification work is being done by the contractor concerned at their own cost as per the mandate of maintenance and defect liability period of 10 years as envisaged in the contract agreement, and are maintaining the stretch in traffic worthy condition," he had said.

The minister had also informed the House that show cause notices have also been issued to National Highways Authority of India officers responsible for in-field monitoring.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.