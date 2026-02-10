Four days after Delhi biker's death, another man falls into open drain in Rohini
The incident was reported from the Begumpur police station area.
Barely four days after the death of a Delhi man died after talling in an uncovered pit in the Janakpuri area, another youth fell into an open drain in Rohini area of the national capital.
A rescue operation is underway after the youth fell into an open drain near the Mahashakti Kali Temple in Rohini Sector 32, ANI reported.
Delhi Police and rescue teams have launched an intensive search to trace the missing person. The incident was reported from the Begumpur police station area.
The official said the call regarding the incident was received at around 7.45 pm, after which the rescue team rushed to the spot, according to a PTI report.
"Teams are at the site and rescue efforts are in progress," the official said.
On Friday last week, a 25-year-old man working with a private bank died after allegedly falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Joginder Singh Marg in west Delhi’s Janakpuri while riding his motorcycle late Thursday night, police said.
The deceased person’s body and his motorcycle were found in the 20-foot-deep pit, the police said, adding that a case under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 has been registered.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited
