Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Four dead, 13 missing during Ganesh idol immersions across Maharashtra

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 07, 2025 02:07 pm IST

Four people drowned and 13 others went missing during Ganesh idol immersion processions in Maharashtra.

At least four people drowned and 13 others went missing during Ganesh idol immersions in different districts of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

People on boats take part in procession of Lalbaugcha Raja idol of Lord Ganesha before visarjan, immersion, during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, at Girgaum Chowpatty, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.(Representative image/PTI)
People on boats take part in procession of Lalbaugcha Raja idol of Lord Ganesha before visarjan, immersion, during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, at Girgaum Chowpatty, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.(Representative image/PTI)

In Pune district’s Chakan area, four persons were swept away in separate incidents.

“Two men were swept away in the Bhama river at Waki Khurd and another one at Shell Pimpalgaon. Another person slipped into a well at Birwadi in Pune rural,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. He added that two bodies had been recovered while search operations were on for the other two.

In Nanded district, three people were swept away in a river at Gadegaon. “One of them was later rescued and search was on for the other two persons,” police said.

Similar incidents were reported from Nashik, Jalgaon, Thane and Amravati. In Nashik, four persons drowned during the immersion process and the body of one victim was recovered in Sinnar, according to officials.

In Jalgaon, three persons were swept away in separate incidents and efforts were on to trace them. In Thane district, three people were swept away and one body has been recovered so far. In Amravati, a man was feared drowned during the immersion, police said.

Amid continuous rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, rivers and water bodies have been swollen, prompting the deployment of state disaster response teams and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), officials said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Four dead, 13 missing during Ganesh idol immersions across Maharashtra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On