Four dead, 13 missing during Ganesh idol immersions across Maharashtra

At least four people drowned and 13 others went missing during Ganesh idol immersions in different districts of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. People on boats take part in procession of Lalbaugcha Raja idol of Lord Ganesha before visarjan, immersion, during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, at Girgaum Chowpatty, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.(Representative image/PTI)

In Pune district’s Chakan area, four persons were swept away in separate incidents.

“Two men were swept away in the Bhama river at Waki Khurd and another one at Shell Pimpalgaon. Another person slipped into a well at Birwadi in Pune rural,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. He added that two bodies had been recovered while search operations were on for the other two.

In Nanded district, three people were swept away in a river at Gadegaon. “One of them was later rescued and search was on for the other two persons,” police said.

Similar incidents were reported from Nashik, Jalgaon, Thane and Amravati. In Nashik, four persons drowned during the immersion process and the body of one victim was recovered in Sinnar, according to officials.

In Jalgaon, three persons were swept away in separate incidents and efforts were on to trace them. In Thane district, three people were swept away and one body has been recovered so far. In Amravati, a man was feared drowned during the immersion, police said.

Amid continuous rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, rivers and water bodies have been swollen, prompting the deployment of state disaster response teams and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), officials said.