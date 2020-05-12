Four foreigners detained for staying in Goa without valid documents

india

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:22 IST

Four foreigners were detained in Goa for staying in the country without valid documents, Goa police said on Tuesday. They were later sent to a detention centre.

According to Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) Shobit Saksena, the four -- three Nigerians and one Kenyan -- have been booked for violations of the Foreigners Act. The owners of the premises where they were staying have also been booked.

“They were found staying without any passport, visa or identification documents. While the three male foreigners claim to be from Nigeria and the lady from Kenya, their identities are being determined,” Saksena said.

“They have been lodged at the detention centre for deportation and blacklisting,” Saksena added.

This is the second such case in the state in the last two weeks. On April 30, a surveillance drive in Arambol in North Goa for those violating the lockdown found two Nigerians loitering around the beach shacks which are now shut. The duo was unable to produce any valid documents when asked. They, too, were then sent to the detention centre.

Since the cessation of international travel due to restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, the foreigners registration office in Goa has been granting visa extensions to those foreigners and tourists stranded in the state apply for it.