e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Four forest officials suspended over elephant deaths in Chhattisgarh

Four forest officials suspended over elephant deaths in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh’s forest minister Mohammad Akbar had ordered a high-level probe in the matter.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2020 10:05 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Two female wild elephants were found dead in the jungles of Pratapur forest range of Surajpur on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Two female wild elephants were found dead in the jungles of Pratapur forest range of Surajpur on Tuesday and Wednesday.(HT Photo)
         

The Chhattisgarh forest department has suspended four officials, including a sub-divisional forest officer (SDFO), over the deaths of three elephants which took place earlier this week.

As per the suspension order, the officials have been found guilty of negligence in duty.

Bodies of the three female wild elephants were found in the jungles of Balrampur and Surajpur district between Tuesday and Thursday. All of them were from the same herd and were roaming in the forests of Surguja.

“The SDFO KS Khutiya was attached to Chief Conservator of Forest (Regional) Forest Circle of Surguja. Two forest rangers and one forest guard was also suspended,” said a senior officer.

A show cause notice has also been served to district forest officer (DFO) Balrampur, he added.

It is worth mentioning that on Thursday, the state’s forest minister Mohammad Akbar had ordered a high-level probe in the matter. The probe will be headed by former principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF).

Forest officials on Friday claimed that the first death was reported on Tuesday in Ganeshpur forest. The animal had died due to cardiac issues, they said.

The second death took place in the same beat on Wednesday - that elephant died due to toxicity and third one died because of infection, the forest officials claimed.

tags
top news
1 army soldier killed, 2 injured as Pakistan shells forward posts in J-K’s Poonch
1 army soldier killed, 2 injured as Pakistan shells forward posts in J-K’s Poonch
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Odisha nearing 4,000-mark; 186 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Odisha nearing 4,000-mark; 186 new cases reported
Rayshard Brooks shooting: Protesters set Wendy’s restaurant on fire in Atlanta
Rayshard Brooks shooting: Protesters set Wendy’s restaurant on fire in Atlanta
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
With over 13k cases, UP overtakes Rajasthan as 5th worst-hit state 
With over 13k cases, UP overtakes Rajasthan as 5th worst-hit state 
India records 11,929 Covid-19 cases, 311 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 3.2 lakh
India records 11,929 Covid-19 cases, 311 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 3.2 lakh
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In