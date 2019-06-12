Four held for assaulting Karnataka journalists

Two journalists were hospitalised on Tuesday after they were assaulted by employees of a pharmaceutical company in Tumakuru, police confirmed. Four persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the assault.

The attack came after the journalists visited a pharmaceutical company, after one of its boilers exploded. Irate staff at the plant allegedly attacked them.

The two journalists have been identified as Manjunath and Devaraju who work with news channels Raj News and Samaya TV Kannada, respectively.

According to police, smoke had been emanating from the company’s factory since June 8 and locals had allegedly complained about this. The journalists had visited the site to check up on this.

“At this time, around five persons attacked the journalists...the two victims were beaten up and their equipment was destroyed,” a senior official of the district police said.

Based on a complaint by the news channels, four persons have been arrested. The arrests were made based on complaints filed by the news channels, Vamshi Krishna, superintendent of police for the district said. “Investigations are ongoing at present and we have charged those arrested under sections 146 and 307,” he said.

