Four, including drunk driver killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:01 IST

Four people were killed and five were seriously injured when a pickup truck turned turtle in Dhaurpur in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when the victims were returning from a wedding.

The injured were sent to the local hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

“The victims were returning after attending a marriage in Semardih village under Lundra police station of the district. When they reached Dhaurpur village the driver lost control while trying to avoid a collision with a biker and the vehicle turned turtle,” OM Chandel, Additional Superintendent of Police (Surguja) said.

The officer said the driver who was among the dead, was drunk due to which he lost control of the vehicle.

Three persons died on the spot while a woman who was rushed to the Government Medical College Ambikapur died later in the morning.