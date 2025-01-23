Four killed after jeep overturns in Raichur

Four people were killed and 10 others were injured after the jeep they were travelling in overturned in Raichur district in Karnataka on Tuesday night, police said. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of ₹ 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased (File photo)

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Hayavandan Pralhadachari, 18, from Ballari, Sujeyendra Krishnamurthy, 22 from Mantralaya, Abhilash Ashwat Bali, 20, from Koppal, and the jeep’s driver, Shiva Somanna, 20.

“The jeep carrying 14 passengers, including students of Sanskrit School and the driver, was on its way to Narahari temple in Anegundi area for a three-day religious event when the accident occurred. It overturned due to axle failure leading to severe head injuries to the victims who died on the spot,” Raichur SP M Puttamadaiah said.

The injured were immediately rushed to a government hospital in Sindanoor. The condition of some of them is critical, Puttamadaiah added.

Shrihari Raghavendra, an 18-year-old survivor, filed the FIR with the Sindanoor police.

Mantralaya seer Subhudendra Swamy, who visited the hospital, expressed grief over the loss of lives. “The students were exceptionally talented in their Sanskrit studies. Their untimely demise is a devastating loss, not only to their families but also to our institution,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh each to the families of the deceased. “The state government will provide ₹3 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Yellapur (Uttara Kannada) and Sindanoor (Raichur),” Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his sorrow over the deaths of the Sanskrit students in Karnataka. In a post on X, Naidu wrote, “The news of the tragic death of three Vedic students from Mantralayam Veda School has caused immense shock and sorrow. I have directed authorities to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical assistance. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.”